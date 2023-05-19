Former Premier League striker claims Rodri outshines Partey as best holding midfielder

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has criticised Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, stating that the Ghanaian international cannot match the skills of Manchester City star Rodri.

Bent expressed his belief that Rodri is superior to Partey and considers him to be the best holding midfielder in the world.

During a discussion on talkSPORT, Bent commented, "Right now, he [Rodri] is the best holding midfielder in the world. At the start of the season, for my sins, I was saying that Thomas Partey [was the best No.6 in the world], who at the start of the season was unbelievable. He can't lace Rodri's boots!"

Partey had a strong start to the campaign and became a key component for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side stood firm at the top of the Premier League and looked on track to win their first league title since 2004.

But as the Gunners’ title charge collapsed, so did Partey’s form, and Bent has now admitted Rodri is streets ahead of his club’s midfielder.

“He can’t lace Rodri’s boots now!”

Rodri and the rest of the Man City team can beat Arsenal to the Premier League title this Saturday, which would mark their third in a row.