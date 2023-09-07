Former president John Mahama congratulates Black Stars after securing 2023 AFCON qualification

Following Ghana's triumph over the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday, former president John Dramani Mahama expressed his excitement on social media by writing to the national team to congratulate them.

With a nerve-wracking comeback victory over CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Black Stars guaranteed their spot at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be contested in Cote D'Ivoire.

“Congratulations to our Black Stars. Great comeback from a goal down and a spectacular victory against CAR to book a well-deserved spot in the 2024 AFCON. You’ve made Ghana proud again!,” Mahama said post said.

“Keep shining! Let’s go for gold in the AFCON!,” he added.

After Louis Mafouta had given CAR the lead, goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah helped the Black Stars pull out a tense victory.

The outcome guarantees Ghana's place at the AFCON after topping group E with 12 points and would now shift their focus on trying to win their fifth continental championship when they trade tackles with the top nations in the tournament.

Meanwhile, celebrations are still going on in Kumasi, where a large crowd of supporters turned out to support the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.