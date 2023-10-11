Former President Kufuor commends GFA boss Kurt Okraku's leadership

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor has commended Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for his exceptional achievements and leadership during his first term in office.

Kurt Okraku secured a remarkable 97.5% of the votes during the elective congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023, earning him another four-year term as GFA President.

During a visit to offer condolences to the former President at his Peduase residence following the passing of his wife Theresa Kufuor, the Executive Council, led by Okraku, received praise.

The former President acknowledged the vigour and dynamism that Okraku has injected into Ghanaian football and expressed his confidence in Kurt's capabilities.

"You have done exceedingly well in your first term, and I expect you to do more in your second term to elevate the game to a very high standard," Former President Kufuor remarked, encouraging Okraku to continue making positive contributions to the sport.

Okraku's re-election occurred after his sole challenger, George Afriyie, was disqualified by the elections committee, effectively leaving Kurt unopposed.