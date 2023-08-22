Former RTU defender Nurudeen Mohammed to join Asante Kotoko

Former Real Tamale United (RTU) defender Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed is on the brink of joining Asante Kotoko, as he has successfully completed his medical assessment ahead of the anticipated transfer.

The talented centre-back underwent a thorough medical evaluation on Monday, August 21, 2023, paving the way for his imminent move to Asante Kotoko. The finalisation of his permanent contract with the club is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mohammed's transition to Asante Kotoko is a significant step, considering it will be carried out on a free transfer basis. His contract with Real Tamale United concluded at the end of the 2022/23 league season.

Mohammed played a pivotal role in Real Tamale United's recent endeavours, contributing significantly to the club's campaign in maintaining their position in the premier league during the preceding season.

Interestingly, Mohammed was also on the radar of Hearts of Oak, with preliminary discussions for a potential transfer taking place with the Phobians. However, the transfer negotiations were eventually taken over by Asante Kotoko.