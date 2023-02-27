Former Spain forward Inaki Williams proud to represent Ghana

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has expressed his pride in being part of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old switched his allegiance to play for Ghana in June 2022, having previously played for the Spanish national team.

Williams was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar, and despite not yet scoring for the team since his debut in November against Brazil, he feels no regrets about his decision to switch nationality.

Speaking about his experience playing for Ghana, Williams said, "It's incredible what I've had to experience since I decided to go with Ghana. I don't regret anything. It's continuous learning. I really enjoy watching young people like Kudus, who is exceptional. I'm very proud to be part of that group."

He has been an impressive addition to the Black Stars' squad, contributing his experience and skills to the team. His presence has been felt both on and off the pitch, providing inspiration to his teammates and fans alike.

Williams' decision to switch to Ghanaian nationality was met with mixed reactions, but his hard work on the field have undoubtedly won over many fans.

Williams is expected to be invited for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.