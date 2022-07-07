Former Spain international Inaki Williams claims he now feels Ghanaian

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has claimed that he now feels Ghanaian after deciding to play for Black Stars, quitting the Spanish national team.

The 28-year-old on Tuesday released a video in which he announced his decision to change his nationality from Spain to Ghana, much to the delight of Ghanaian football lovers.

Prior to that, the striker had declined calls to represent Ghana, claiming he feels more Spanish because he was born and raised in the European country.

“I’m grateful to where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao,” he told the Guardian last year.

“I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there.”

However, in an interview with TV3 after making public his decision to play for Black Stars, Williams said, “Yes, I was confused before but since I came here [Ghana] and saw all the people and all the things that I don’t see in Spain,” he said.

“Seeing the people is very important and they love me, they take photos of me and encourage me to play for Black Stars

“It was beautiful playing with Spain. I have lived all my life in Spain but I don’t forget Ghana. Ghana is a special country because my parents are here, and my blood is here.”

“Ghana is here in my heart because I enjoy this country. I see my people, I see my parents. My parents are Ghanaians and I am a Ghanaian,” he added.

Williams represented Spain, but it was only in a friendly, so his availability for Ghana was never in doubt.

FIFA rules stipulate that players can switch countries if they have not played more than three matches for a country before the age of 21 and have not featured in a World Cup or continental tournament.

Williams is expected to be named in the Ghana squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where the Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

He holds the LaLiga record for consecutive appearances -- 233 games -- after bettering the previous mark of 202 in October.