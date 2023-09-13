Former Spanish FA President faces court over controversial kiss with Spain forward

Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales is set to appear in a Madrid court on Friday to address accusations related to his kiss of Spain forward Jenni Hermoso.

The incident took place following Spain's Women's World Cup final win on August 20.

Hermoso filed a legal complaint against Rubiales, alleging sexual assault. She stated that the kiss was not consensual. In response, Rubiales has claimed that the kiss was "mutual" and "consensual."

Rubiales resigned as the Spanish FA president and also stepped down from his position as vice-president of Uefa’s executive committee due to the controversy.

Hermoso's complaint initially involved sexual assault, but prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil added an allegation of coercion after Hermoso revealed that her relatives had been pressured by Rubiales and his "professional entourage" to support his version of events.

Judge Francisco de Jorge of the National Court accepted the complaint and assigned a magistrate to investigate the case. The magistrate will decide whether the case should proceed to trial or be dismissed after completing the investigation.

The fallout from this incident has overshadowed Spain's World Cup victory. The charge of sexual assault under Spanish law can lead to penalties ranging from fines to four years in prison.

Hermoso released a statement on social media asserting that the kiss was non-consensual and expressing her belief that such behavior should not be tolerated in any setting.

Rubiales responded to the accusations by saying, "I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails."

This case has garnered significant attention and controversy in Spanish football circles.

Quotes: - "The kiss was not consensual. I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulsive-driven, sexist, out-of-place act, without any consent on my part." - Jenni Hermoso - "I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails." - Luis Rubiales