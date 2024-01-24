Former Sports Minister advocates for continued collaboration with Chris Hughton despite Black Stars exit

Despite the recent dismissal of Coach Chris Hughton following Ghana's exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye believes Ghana can still benefit from Hughton's expertise in various capacities within the football development sector.

Speaking to Starr FM, Vanderpuye proposed that Hughton could be reassigned to help revamp the technical secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Acknowledging Hughton's technical abilities, Vanderpuye emphasized the potential for collaboration to set new goals and restructure the technical aspects of Ghanaian football.

“Sometimes when you get into an environment, you look at the dance being danced, and you end up dancing the same, so possibly that is what has affected him; but then I think with his technical ability, we can revamp our technical secretariat with him and set goals for him,” stated the former Sports Minister.

Vanderpuye highlighted Hughton's Ghanaian roots and his decision to relocate to support Ghanaian football, advocating against disregarding his expertise. He suggested utilising Hughton to analyze the game, evaluate coaches, and provide recommendations for the way forward. This collaborative effort could involve further training courses and mentorship for young players.

While the Ghana FA has yet to announce its roadmap for the future of the Black Stars, Vanderpuye's call for continued engagement with Hughton underscores the potential for ongoing collaboration to enhance the technical aspects of football development in the country.