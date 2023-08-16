Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye criticises Ghana's style of managing football

Former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has expressed displeasure with Ghana's way of running national teams as the nation continues to strive to be successful again.

Since 1982, the Black Stars have tried and failed numerous times to win a significant title. The three times Ghana came closest to winning a trophy were in 1992, 2010, and 2015 when they fell in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). finals.

In an interview with Citi FM, Hon. Vanderpuye who doubles as a Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency stated that until Ghana changes its way of running football, they would still live in past glories.

According to him, the conscious effort to develop players through the various national youth teams through to the senior national team to achieve something remarkable.

“We continue to live on past glories and we are suffering,” the MP for Odododiodio Constituency said.

“We are doing the same thing, the cow-dung management style. We wait, and when there’s a tournament or qualifying series coming up, then we assemble players and play. Possibly, sometimes we qualify and say ‘oh we are doing good’.”

“It doesn’t work like that. Look at the 2006 World Cup team. Those players were nurtured and developed from U-17, U-20, Meteors, all the way to the Black Stars.”

The Black Stars, who exited in the group stages of both the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup, are currently looking to redeem themselves after their recent results in competitions.

They would take on the Central African Republic (CAR) next month in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier.