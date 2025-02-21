Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye finally gets appointment in new government

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has secured an appointment in President John Dramani Mahama’s second term, taking up the role of National Coordinator for the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

The former Odododiodio MP was widely tipped for a return to the sports ministry, but President Mahama instead appointed Kofi Adams as Minister of Sports and Recreation.

While no official explanation was provided, reports suggest the decision may have been influenced by parliamentary quotas and regional balance considerations.

DRIP, originally introduced under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, aims to enhance road infrastructure across the country. The programme provides Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) with the necessary resources and equipment to improve road maintenance and construction.

Vanderpuye’s new role places him at the forefront of efforts to upgrade local road networks, a critical component of Ghana’s infrastructure development agenda.