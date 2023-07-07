GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye urges Ghana to learn from England to succeed in football

Published on: 07 July 2023
Former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes Ghana football is structured in a way that leads to failure.

He highlights the national teams' continuous underperformance in recent competitions, as well as the domestic league's inability to attract both audience and corporate support.

Vanderpuye, who was Minister of Sport from 2015 to 2017, believes that the seeds of the current problems were laid from the start.

He compares Ghana's approach, in which players are only assembled for competitions, to the system used by top English Premier League clubs.

He explained that there is a quality youth system which yields dividends for such countries.

“All the [English] Premier [League] clubs have junior levels – U21, U19 – playing in a league. So the system is built in a way there will always be an infusion of new, younger faces into the national sphere.

“What do we see here? We wait until we have a tournament; we invite somebody here, we call somebody from here, put them together and play. We can never achieve results when we continue to do that.

“It’s like we plan to fail,” Vanderpuye explained to Joy Sports.

“They used to have people like Calvert-Lewin, Foden and Greenwood – all these people were part of the team, but they’ve moved on.

“In the next four years, those playing in the U17 tournament will be there.”

Vanderpuye believes Ghana can only bounce back to its glorious days if they are able to emulate what the top nations have adopted.

