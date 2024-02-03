Former Sports Minister unveils ambitious plan to overhaul Ghanaian football

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has announced plans for a comprehensive revamp of Ghanaian sports in 2025, should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regain power in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

This pledge follows the Black Stars' underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where the team failed to secure a single victory, prompting criticism of the current government's handling of the sport.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of Ghanaian football, suggesting that the present administration lacks the resolve to tackle the underlying issues.

"I know this particular government will not have the willpower to undertake these serious and drastic decisions with regard to our football," he said.

However, Nii Lante Vanderpuye remains optimistic about the future of Ghanaian sports under NDC leadership. "In 2025, there will be a drastic change in our sports; we will change our football, and we will change the way we run our football in Ghana," he declared.

The former minister went on to elaborate on the proposed changes, stating that the NDC intends to revolutionize the organization and management of domestic leagues. "We will change how our leagues are run in the country," he asserted.

"I am not bragging, but for the little discussions we’ve had on the way forward for our sports, I believe our manifesto will have a clear-cut plan for Ghanaian football."