Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has recommended that Arsenal should part ways with Eddie Nketiah during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old striker, born in England and of Ghanaian descent, has garnered praise for his impressive performances as a backup for Gabriel Jesus, who was sidelined with an injury.

Even football pundit Gary Neville expressed surprise at Nketiah's seamless contributions to the Premier League. However, Bent believes it is now the right time for Arsenal to offload the young forward.

Bent's stance is centred around the need for Arsenal to strengthen their attacking options and acquire a prolific goal scorer.

During a talkSPORT appearance, Bent expressed his view, saying, "I think I'd even try and get another centre forward in. As good as [Gabriel] Jesus is, and he is fantastic, he doesn't score enough goals and spends a lot of his time outside of the box. They need someone in there who is going to score goals, will put their head in there."

The suggestion to sell Nketiah comes as Arsenal seek to bolster their attacking prowess and add a consistent goal-scoring threat to their squad after dropping points at the crucial stage of the season, and are set to lose the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Nketiah signed a long-term contract with the Gunners before the start of the season.