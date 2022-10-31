Former Tottenham forward Garth Crooks compares Thomas Partey to Arsenal legends

Former Tottenham forward Garth Crooks has drawn similarities between Thomas Partey and Arsenal legends Peter Storey and David Price.

The Ghana international impressed Crook, who showered praise on the midfielder in his latest column for the BBC.

Partey scored a sensational goal for the Gunners in the 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

"Thomas Partey has been in outstanding form for the Gunners this season but has often found himself playing second fiddle in my selections to the likes of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard. Well, not so against Nottingham Forest."

"The Ghana international was his normal resilient self but added a wonder goal to what was a sparkling performance. To be fair to the player, he has scored goals like this before.

"Partey has the grit and steel of former Arsenal legend Peter Storey and the running power of David Price. Arsenal fans of a certain age will know exactly what I'm talking about."