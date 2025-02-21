Former Tunisian FA President Wadie Jary sentenced to four years for corruption

Former president of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF), Wadie Jary has been sentenced to four years in prison on corruption charges, his lawyer Kamel Ben Khelil told AFP on Thursday.

Ben Khelil confirmed that they will appeal the verdict.

Jary, who has been in custody since October 2023, was convicted over an “unlawful contract between the FTF and a technical director,” according to a spokesperson for the sports ministry.

Elected as FTF president in 2012, Jary has faced multiple allegations in recent years, including match-fixing, financial misconduct, and money laundering, all of which he has denied.

Reports from local media also highlighted ongoing disputes between Jary and the sports ministry regarding decisions he made while leading the federation.