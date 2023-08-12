Former WAFA coach Moro Ibrahim reunites with Prosper Narteh Ogum at Kotoko

Former assistant coach of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) Moro Ibrahim has joined the technical team of Asante Kotoko ahead of the new season.

Ibrahim will serve as one of the assistant coaches alongside former Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo and Burton Wilson Asare as the club aims at reviving its performance in the new season.

The move means the former PAC Academy boss has reunited with Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum whom he worked with at WAFA a few seasons ago.

As they get ready for the new season, Moro is now with the team in Beposo. In the 2022–23 season, Moro Ibrahim's coaching career saw him lead PAC Academy to the First Division by winning the Ashanti Regional Division Two play-offs.

Ogum after leading Asante Kotoko to win their first Ghana Premier League title in eight years left the club at the end of the 2021/22 season but has rejoined the club with the aim of getting them back on track following a disappointing campaign last season.

Kotoko are now focused on adding players to their squad as they target improvement ahead of next season with the club keen on finishing better than last season's fourth place.