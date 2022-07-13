Former WAFA defender Abdul Wahab Ibrahim joins Portuguese side Real Sport Clube

Ghanaian defender Abdul Wahab Ibrahim has signed for Real Sport Clube in the Portuguese Liga 3 for the 2022/23 season.

Ibrahim, 23, joins the Estádio do Real SC from the Famalicao U-23 side, where he spent two seasons in the youth league.

Real Sport Clube announced the signing of the former G.D. Chaves defender on their official Facebook page, which reads: "Abdul Ibrahim (Defender, ex-FC Famalicao) is Real Sport Club's new reinforcement," "Welcome!"

He began his career at WAFA before moving to Chaves in 2018, where he stayed for two years before signing with Famalicao.