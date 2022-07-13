Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Former WAFA defender Abdul Wahab Ibrahim joins Portuguese side Real Sport Clube

Published on: 13 July 2022
Former WAFA defender Abdul Wahab Ibrahim joins Portuguese side Real Sport Clube

Ghanaian defender Abdul Wahab Ibrahim has signed for Real Sport Clube in the Portuguese Liga 3 for the 2022/23 season.

Ibrahim, 23, joins the Estádio do Real SC from the Famalicao U-23 side, where he spent two seasons in the youth league.

Real Sport Clube announced the signing of the former G.D. Chaves defender on their official Facebook page, which reads: "Abdul Ibrahim (Defender, ex-FC Famalicao) is Real Sport Club's new reinforcement," "Welcome!"

He began his career at WAFA before moving to Chaves in 2018, where he stayed for two years before signing with Famalicao.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more