Left back Inusah Adams scored two goals for Sporting Club da Covilha B in week II of the Taça Josè Farromba on Sunday.

The former WAFA SC player helped in the 5-1 win over DC Proença-a-Nova.

Adams, 19, joined the Portuguese side this summer.

But despite the win, Sporting Club da Covilha are third on the five-team table behind leaders Águias do Moradal and Pedrógão.

Sporting Club da Covilha will next play Vila Velha de Ródão.