Former WAFA star Andrews Ntim Manu joins Kotoko on permanent deal

In a significant development, central midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu has secured a permanent deal with Kotoko, marking a notable transfer move ahead of the upcoming season.

Having made his mark during his time at WAFA, Ntim Manu's skills and performance caught the attention of football enthusiasts. Following WAFA's relegation, he moved to Legon Cities, where he continued to shine throughout the previous season.

The familiarity between Ntim Manu and Kotoko's coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who previously coached him at WAFA, played a pivotal role in sealing the deal. With a keen understanding of his abilities, Coach Ogum gave the green light for Ntim Manu's arrival at Kotoko.

Sources confirm that Ntim Manu has completed his medical assessment and has officially penned a contract with the club. Fans are now eager to see how the dynamic midfielder's presence will impact Kotoko's performance in the upcoming matches.