Former West Ham coach Nikola Jurcevic submits CV for Ghana job

Former West Ham assistant coach Nikola JurÄeviÄ‡ has officially expressed his interest in the position of Ghana's new head coach by submitting his CV to the Ghana Football Association, as confirmed by Ghanasoccernet.com

Boasting over 15 years of coaching experience and a proven track record of success, JurÄeviÄ‡ is confident in his ability to lead the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton, who was let go after Ghana's disappointing exit from the AFCON 2023 at the group stage.

JurÄeviÄ‡ initiated his coaching career in 2002 with NK Zagreb and swiftly ascended to the managerial role at Dinamo Zagreb, where he secured the Prva HNL and Croatian Cup in 2004. His coaching journey also includes stints with NK Slaven Belupo and serving as an assistant manager for the Croatia national team.

In 2015, Nikola joined West Ham United as an assistant manager under Slaven BiliÄ‡, eventually taking the helm at Dinamo Zagreb in 2018. His coaching experience extends to managing the Azerbaijan national team and the Lebanon national team, achieving a commendable 1â€“1 draw against Croatia in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Equipped with a wealth of experience and a commitment to developing young talent, JurÄeviÄ‡ is enthusiastic about the prospect of working with the Black Stars, recognizing the need for substantial rebuilding within the team.

His agent, Vukoja Josip, asserts that Nikola's extensive coaching background and proficiency in multiple languages position him as a strong candidate for the role.

Notably, JurÄeviÄ‡, a former attacking midfielder, scored 51 goals in over 200 career appearances for clubs such as Dinamo Zagreb, NK Zagreb, Royal Antwerp, Austria Salzburg, and SC Freiburg.

This playing experience provides him with a unique understanding of the demands of the game, and he is eager to impart his knowledge to the emerging generation of African stars.

According to his agent, Nikola JurÄeviÄ‡ is a highly qualified and experienced coach, ready to embrace the challenge of leading the Ghanaian national team.