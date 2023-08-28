Former West Ham star Anton Ferdinand welcomes Mohammed Kudus, offers advise to Ghana midfielder

Former West Ham United defender, Anton Ferdinand believes Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus will excel at the London club if he works hard.

Kudus joined the Hammers on a five-year deal from Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam. The 23-year-old sealed his move on Sunday and was unveiled as West Ham's newest addition on the same day.

During his first interview with the club, the former Nordsjaelland midfielder met West Ham legend Ferdinand, who advised him to work hard and give his all to the club.

"I think your honesty you showed in that interview is something that our fans here will love in you as a footballer. I think any new player who comes to this fantastic football club should know that, you work hard first, you play second, which sounds like you, you work hard, play second and you will entertain the fans and when you do that the fans will love you forever," he told Kudus, who thanked him for his words.

Moments after Kudus' unveiling, Ferdinand - the younger brother of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand - also shared his excitement by the capture of the Ghana international.

"Welcome to our fantastic club Mo. Be excited West Ham fans!!!! I certainly am. Make sure every one of you listen to the new episode of iron cast to hear him speak as a hammer for the first time," he posted on Twitter.

Kudus becomes the third Ghanaian to play for West Ham after Andre Ayew and John Paintsil.