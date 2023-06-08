Former Western Regional FA boss Kojo Yankah determined to elevate Ghanaian football

Former Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Kojo Yankah, has revealed his determination to elevate Ghanaian football to new heights, explaining his decision to contest this year's Ghana Football Association presidential elections.

Yankah, who served as the president of the Western Region FA for eight years, aims to address the challenges plaguing Ghanaian football and implement positive changes for the sport's advancement.

In an interview with Peace FM, Yankah expressed his motivation, stating, "I have placed myself to contest the Ghana Football Association presidential elections that will come on in October. I want to help Ghana football move the way we all want it to move."

He emphasised the need for unity and love within the football community, highlighting them as key areas of improvement.

While Yankah's candidacy has garnered mixed reactions, he remains committed to making a difference. He indicated that further details about his plans and initiatives would be announced in due course.

With the incumbent president, Kurt Okraku expected to seek a second term, the upcoming elections are anticipated to be highly competitive.