Former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba discharged from hospital after road accident

Former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining critical injuries in a road accident earlier this month.

The accident, which involved a head-on collision between a Mercedes-Benz and a truck, initially sparked fears for Kalaba's life.

However, the football community received positive news as the University Teaching Hospital confirmed his discharge.

Nzeba Chanda, the hospital's PR officer, stated, "Mr. Rainford Kalaba has been discharged from the UTH-Adult where he was admitted after being involved in a road traffic accident two weeks ago."

Kalaba will continue his recovery at his family home.

Amidst widespread support from the football community, TP Mazembe president Moise Katumbi expressed heartfelt gratitude during his visit to Kalaba.

Katumbi, visibly relieved by Kalaba's progress, remarked, "I thank the Lord who saved my son... I can say that he is already 99% cured."

Katumbi also pledged ongoing support to Kalaba, announcing plans for the former captain to join Mazembe's technical staff.

Highlighting Kalaba's exemplary character, Katumbi emphasised the player's significance to the club, referring to him as "like a son."

Kalaba's illustrious career includes a pivotal role in Zambia's historic Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2012, as well as successful stints with TP Mazembe, where he contributed to the club's continental dominance.

Before joining Mazembe, Kalaba showcased his talent in Zambia's domestic league and briefly played in Portugal for Braga.

As Kalaba continues his recovery journey, the football world celebrates his resilience and contributions to the sport.