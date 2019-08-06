Fortuna Düsseldorf boss Lutz Pfannenstiel happy over the acquisition of Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori

Board member of Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf Lutz Pfannenstiel has expressed excitement over the signing of Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori.

The German top tier side handed the 18-year old a three year contract after excelling on a trials.

After handing the player a three year deal, Board Member Lutz Pfannenstiel said the club was convinced by Ofori's potential and believe he will play a key role for the club in the upcoming campaign.

"Kelvin Ofori is a great talent in Ghana and we are very happy that he has chosen Fortuna. He has a great technique and his pace makes him hard to defend. We are convinced that he can develop as best as possible with us," he told the club's website.

Meanwhile, the former Right to Dream Academy player was full of joy, signing his first professional contract.

"I am very pleased to have signed my first professional contract with such a traditional club as Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world. I want to learn a lot here as a young player and develop myself step by step," says Kelvin Ofori.

"The team and the whole club have helped me a lot in the first few weeks and I can not wait to play in front of the great fans," he added.

Ofori joins compatriots Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Opoku Ampomah at the club.