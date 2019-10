Ghana duo Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Ampomah were handed their first league starts for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 3-1 defeat at Hertha Bertha on Friday night in the Bundesliga.

Ampomah, who played his first match last week and excelled against Freiburg, was named in the starting XI by coach Friedhelm Funkel.

But the winger could not fully impress and was replaced by Erik Thommy.

Tekpetey lasted the entire duration of the match and picked up a yellow card in the 88th minute.