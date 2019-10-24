Fortuna Dusseldorf forward Bernard Tekpetey ready for Paderborn reunion in Bundesliga

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has revealed his readiness to play against former club Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf attacker spent last season on loan at Paderborn helping them make a return to the German top flight after netting ten goals and proving six assists for the club.

At Fortuna, the 22-year old has gradually warmed himself into the starting line up eventhough he is yet to score in a competitive game for the Flingeraners.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, Tekpetey disclosed he is in good shape for the game.

"The coach says that I have great quality, but that I can do even more when I work hard," Tekpetey told the Cologne Express.

"I'm in a very good shape and I hope I can show what I'm capable of, I'm definitely confident again," the 22-year-old added.

Tekpetey has made four Bundesliga appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf this season.