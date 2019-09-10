Fortuna Düsseldorf handed major boost ahead of Wolfsburg clash after Kasim Nuhu returns to training

Fortuna Düsseldorf have been handed a timely boost ahead of their Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg on Friday after Kasim Nuhu returned to full scale training.

The 24-year-old has not featured for the side since he suffered a hamstring injury in a friendly against TSV Meerbusch last month.

The Ghana international worked his way back to training with the group on Tuesday and participated in the exercise without any difficulty.

However, the involvement of the Ghanaian at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on Friday is questionable.

"There he is again! Kasim Adams worked his way back to the training ground with the team on Tuesday and was able to participate without any restrictions," statement on the club website read.

"Whether he is already back in the squad against Wolfsburg, but is still questionable."

The Ghanaian is yet to make his Bundesliga bow for Fortuna Düsseldorf since joining on loan from TSG Hoffenhiem.