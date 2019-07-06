Fortuna Düsseldorf Sporting Director confident Bernard Tekpetey will fit in the club's philosophy

Sporting Director of Fortuna Düsseldorf Lutz Pfannenstiel believes new arrival Bernard Tekpetey will be a good fit at the club.

The 21-year old joins the Flingeraner's on a two year loan deal from Schalke O4, where he is expected to gain more play time.

"Bernard Tekpetey fits in perfectly with our requirement profile. He is a young, developable player who has already been able to set the first accents in German professional football, " Fortuna's sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel told the club's website.

"His speed and assertiveness made him one of the best offensive players in the Bundesliga II last season. I am convinced that he can also show his strengths a class higher," he added.

The Ghana international scored ten goals in 32 games for Paderborn last season as they earned promotion back to the Bundeliga.

He was re-signed by Schalke O4, who activated his buy back clause just a season after selling him to Paderborn.