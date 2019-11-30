Fortuna Dusseldorf Sports Director defends Nana Ampomah's slow progress in Germany

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 November 2019

Fortuna Dusseldorf Sports Director Lutz Pfannenstiel has defended summer signing Nana Opoku Ampomah's slow start to the Bundesliga. 

The Ghana winger joined the Bundesliga outfit in the summer from Belgian side Waasland Beveren, but the skillful attacker has struggled to make a mark in the German league.

However, Lutz Pfannenstiel believes the player will take time to adapt to the Bundesliga, calling on fans to be patient with the Ghanaian.

"He has to switch to increased defensive work. He is not alone. "The sports director told Kicker.de. 

Pfannenstiel even drew a comparison with the player's replacement, Benito Raman, who joined Schalke O4 prior to Ampomah's arrival.

"Benito Raman had to learn that too and came late, which is often forgotten today," he added. 

"He lacks a goal, and he had to be properly fit after his injuries. He will surely be as confident again as he is at the beginning of the year. "

Ampomah has made only three Bundesliga appearances since arriving from Belgium.

