Forward Abdul Majeed Waris scores first goal for Anorthosis Famagusta in win against Doxa in Cyprus

Former Black Stars forward Abdul Majeed Waris got his very first goal in the Cypriot Premier League when Anorthosis Famagusta came from behind to beat Doxa Katokopia on Saturday.

Waris was among the goal scorers as Anorthosis claimed a 3-1 victory against Doxa at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca in the relegation group.

Benin international forward Tidjani Anaane scored the first goal of the match after putting Doxa ahead as early as the 9th minute.

Anorthosis got on level terms in the 62nd minute after Spanish midfielder Sergio Tejera converted a penalty kick.

Waris was brought on as a substitute in the 75th minute after he replaced Daniil Paroutis. After just three minutes on the field, the Ghanaian scored to give Anorthosis the advantage.

The home side completed their comeback with a minute remaining through Portuguese forward Helder Jose Castro Ferreira.

Ghanaian duo Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante featured in the game for Doxa for 87 minutes and 90 minutes respectively.

Waris joined Anorthosis in the summer after leaving French Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg. He has one goal in 21 appearances in the Cypriot top-flight this campaign.