Forward Alex Aso leaves Bibiani GoldStars as free Agent — Heart of Lions Eye Move

Published on: 30 June 2025
Forward Alex Also has officially left Bibiani GoldStars after the expiration of his contract and is now available as a free agent.

The pacey attacker departs the Miners after a solid spell in the Ghana Premier League, and sources say Heart of Lions are currently working to secure his signature ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Lions, who are reshaping their squad after narrowly escaping relegation, view Alex Aso as a versatile attacking option who can add pace, width, and directness to their front line.

Negotiations between the two parties are said to be ongoing, with Heart of Lions hopeful of finalizing a deal soon.

Aso’s departure adds to the growing list of exits at GoldStars as they continue to restructure their squad.

 

