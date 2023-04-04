Forward Andy Kumi continues to shine for Kotoku Royals despite struggles in Ghana Premier League

Kotoku Royals striker, Andy Kumi, has been in top form lately, despite his team's struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

Since moving from Bechem United in the second half of the season, Kumi has scored an impressive 9 goals and made two assists, earning him a spot on the team of the week.

In their recent game against Medeama at Dawu Park, Kumi's goal saved a point for the struggling Kotoku Royals in a 1-1 draw.

Kumi credits his coach and teammates for his goal-scoring form, saying, "Credit to my coach and teammates who work so hard to bring the best out of me. The togetherness in the group has helped me a lot."

He believes that his ability to put the ball at the back of the net is not in doubt, and the quality of goals he has scored in the second half of the season is a testament to what he can do as a striker.

Despite being the second joint top scorer in the league, Kumi remains humble, acknowledging that things did not work out for him at Bechem United.

He is grateful for the opportunities he is getting at Kotoku Royals and hopes to score more goals in the remaining nine matches of the season.

"I have exceeded my target of eight goals when I joined Kotoku Royals mid-season. I'm confident of scoring more with nine matches to play."

Unfortunately, Kotoku Royals are currently at the bottom of the league table with only 21 points, 10 points below safety.

However, Kumi remains hopeful that his team can turn things around, saying, "We find ourselves in a difficult position, but there are enough games to turn things around. It's not beyond the realms of possibilities. I'm not one to give up."