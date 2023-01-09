Forward Antoine Semenyo scores in second successive game as Bristol City draw against Swansea in FA Cup

Ghana international forward Antoine Selorm Semenyo scored in the second successive match for Bristol City in the English FA Cup on Sunday afternoon against Swansea City.

Semenyo got the equalising goal for Bristol as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Swansea at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup.

Swansea struck first in the match through Joel Piroe who benefitted from a huge defensive mistake to put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute.

The Black Stars striker put Bristol on level pegging in the 77th minute after getting his head on a cross from Andreas Weimann to find the back of the net.

The tie will be decided by a replay at the Swansea.com Stadium on January 17, 2023, and the winner will face Chesterfield or West Brom in the fourth round of the competition.

Semenyo now has 6 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Bristol this campaign, four in the Championship, one in the FA Cup and the other in the EFL Cup.