Forward Bernard Tekpetey bags brace again as Ludogorets destroy Etar in Bulgaria

Former Black Stars forward Bernard Tekpetey was bagged a brace for the second time in a row when PFC Ludogorets Razgrad whitewashed SFC Etar Veliko Tarnovo on Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger scored twice as Ludogorets recorded a resounding 5-0 victory over Etar to register their first win in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

Norwegian defender Aslak Fonn Witry scored the opening goal of the match at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad after he was assisted by debutant Kwadwo Duah in the 19th minute.

Ludogorets doubled their advantage immediately after the half-time break through midfielder Dominik Yankov.

Tekpetey, on the back of scoring twice in midweek in the UEFA Champions League qualifications, increased the lead for the home side in the 49th minute.

He scored again eight minutes later to make it 4-0 for Ludogorets after connecting a pass from Bulgaria international forward Spas Delev.

Argentinian defender Franco Russo completed the thumping of Etar when he scored the final goal of the match in the 72nd minute.

Swiss-born Ghanaian attacker Duah, who was playing his very first game for Ludogorets, missed from the spot in the 53rd minute of the encounter.

Tekpetey has begun the 2023-24 campaign in superlative form, having netted four goals in two appearances so far.