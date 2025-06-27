Forward Dan Agyei to leave Leyton Orient after contract expiry

English-born Ghanaian forward Dan Agyei will leave Leyton Orient this summer following the expiration of his contract at the end of June, bringing an end to a two-year spell with the League One side.

The 27-year-old striker, who joined the O’s in 2023, has turned down multiple contract extension offers from the club - despite improved terms being tabled.

According to Leyton Orient’s Director of Football Martin Ling, efforts were made to retain the services of the versatile attacker, but the two parties could not reach an agreement that aligned with the club’s financial structure.

“Dan is someone we wanted to keep, and that was reflected in the offers we have made him over the last few months,” Ling said.

“Sadly, we weren’t able to come to an agreement that suited him and that fitted within our wage structure, so on this occasion we have had to go our separate ways.”

Agyei, who previously played for Oxford United, Coventry City, and Crewe Alexandra, made 72 appearances and scored 18 goals during his time at Brisbane Road.

Leyton Orient expressed their gratitude to Agyei, stating:

“Everyone at the club thanks Dan for his contributions during his time at the club and wishes him the very best in his future career.”