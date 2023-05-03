Forward Emmanuel Gyasi nets 2nd league goal in Serie A as Spezia lose to Atalanta

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi scored his second goal of the season in the Italian Serie A when Spezia Calcio succumbed to Atalanta BC on Wednesday in a matchweek 33 fixture.

The Spezia captain opened the scoring of the match as his side suffered a 3-2 loss in the end at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Gyasi scored to put his team ahead in the 18th minute with a lovely strike after his precise shot found the back of the net after being assisted by defender Simone Bastoni.

The hosts drew level through Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon before the halftime break.

Italy international Davide Zappacosta scored to give Atalanta the advantage three minutes after restart before Luis Muriel added another goal a few minutes later.

Moroccan midfielder Mehdi Bourabia reduced the deficit for Spezia when he pulled one back in the 64th minute of the match.

Gyasi has bagged two goals in 30 appearances for Spezia in the Serie A this season.