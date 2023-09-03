GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 03 September 2023
Forward Grejohn Kyei opens account in Ligue 1 as Clermont Foot draw at Toulouse

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei opened his account in the French Ligue 1 this campaign when Clermont Foot held Toulouse to a draw on Sunday.

Clermont Foot came from behind twice in the matchday four encounter to earn a 2-2 stalemate in the end at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse.

Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal got the breakthrough of the match to put Toulouse ahead in the 8th minute after firing home a rebound.

Frank Magri doubled the lead for Toulouse moments later after connecting a splendid pass from Cesar Gelabert Pina.

Kyei pulled one back for Clermont Foot before the interval when he successfully scored from the spot in the 34th minute.

The visitors left it very late to earn a point from the match as defender Florent Ogier scored deep in stoppage-time to level proceedings.

Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu played full throttle of the match for Clermont Foot. He received a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

