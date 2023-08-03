Forward Ibrahim Sadiq goal not enough as Hacken suffer UCL elimination to Klaksvik

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq extended his scoring form with another goal for BK Hacken in the UEFA Champions League qualifications against Faroe Island club KÌ Klaksvik.

The Swedish champions failed to progress to the next round of the qualifiers after being stunned by Klaksvik as the Faroese club sailed through on post-match penalty shootouts.

Hacken were held to a 3-3 draw after extra time and succumbed to a 4-3 defeat in the penalties at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg on Wednesday.

Klaksvik scored the first goal of the match in the 17th minute through midfielder Arni Frederiksberg, but the lead was cut short moments later after Tobias Sana drew level for Hacken.

Tunisian forward Amor Layouni gave the hosts the lead three minutes after the interval, but another goal from Frederiksberg cancelled out the advantage.

The Ghanaian forward Sadiq restored the advantage for Hacken on the stroke of half-time in extra time.

An own goal by Hacken goalkeeper Peter Abrahamsson four minutes later saw the Faroese club level proceedings to force the tie into penalties as the first leg ended goalless last week.

Hacken scored three out of their five kicks with misses from Mikkel Rygaard and Simon Sandberg, while Klaksvik got four of their five kicks behind the net.

Sadiq has now tallied 14 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.