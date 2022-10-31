Forward Ibrahim Sadiq helps BK Hacken to win first ever Swedish Allsvenkan title

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq has won the Swedish Allsvenkan title with BK Hacken after thrashing IFK Goteborg at away on Sunday afternoon.

Hacken earned an emphatic 4-0 victory over Goteborg to seal the top spot of the league standings with one more game to end the season.

Hacken have 63 points after 29 matches and are followed by Djurgaden IF who have 54 points and are 9 points behind with a game in hand.

Jamaica forward Blair Turgott scored the opening goal of the match to put Hacken ahead as early as the 6th minute.

Johan Hammar and Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard Jensen added two more goals to increase the advantage for Hacken before the break.

Rygaard Jensen scored again eight minutes from full-time to round off the massive victory for the visitors at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Goteborg.

Sadiq lasted the entire duration of the match and assisted the last goal of the match for Hacken as they clinch the 2022 league title.

Hacken have won the Swedish Allsvenkan for the very first time in their history having previously come close only once in 2012 where they finished as runners-up.

The Wasps will thus play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time next season and will start from the first qualifying round.

Sadiq have had an outstanding campaign with Hacken since joining from FC Nordsjaelland. He has contributed in 10 goals after making 18 appearances.

Sadiq has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 18 matches this season.