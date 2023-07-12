Forward Ibrahim Sadiq scores again in BK Hacken win against TNS in UEFA Champions League

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq continued with his scoring form for BK Hacken as he got on the scoresheet again in the UEFA Champions League qualifications on Wednesday.

Hacken posted a 3-1 victory over Walsh side The New Saints in the first leg of the first qualifying round at the Bravida Stadium in Gothenburg.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 player scored the opening goal of the match with an individual brilliant finish as early as the 7th minute.

The Swedish champions doubled their advantage moments later through Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard with an assist from Kristoffer Lund.

Scottish forward Declan McManus pulled one back for the visiting team in the 32nd minute before defender Even Hovland restored the two-goal advantage for Hacken before the break.

Even though Hacken had a total dominance in the second half, they couldn't add more goals.

The second leg of the tie takes place next week when The New Saints welcome Hacken at the Park Hall in Wales.

Sadiq has taken his tally since the beginning of the 2023 season to 11 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions.