Forward Ibrahim Sadiq scores and assists in BK Hacken draw against Aberdeen in Europa League

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq was in great form once again for BK Hacken when they were held at home by Scottish side Aberdeen in the UEFA Europa League qualifications.

The Swedish champions threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers on Thursday night.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 star was involved in the two goals by Hacken as he assisted the first and scored the second at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Sadiq set up Tunisia forward Amor Layouni for the opening goal of the match with a beautiful pass a few minutes to the end of the first period.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian doubled the lead for Hacken in the 69th minute when he converted a penalty kick beyond Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Aberdeen pulled one back in the 75th minute through Bojan Miosvki before getting the equalising goal four minutes later from Scottish defender Nicky Devlin.

Hacken ended the game with ten men after defender Johan Hammar was sent off in the 90th minute after receiving a second yellow card.

The second leg of the tie will take place at the Pittodrie stadium in Aberdeen next week.

Sadiq has now scored 18 goals and provided two assists across all competitions for Hacken this season after 22 appearances.