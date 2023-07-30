Forward Ibrahim Sadiq sees red in BK Hacken comeback victory over Elfsborg

Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Sadiq was sent off when BK Hacken made a comeback to beat IF Elfsborg in an eye-catching match in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

Ten-man Hacken came from behind to overcome Elfsborg with a 3-1 triumph in a top of the table clash at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Elfsborg got on the scoresheet first in the match in the 22nd minute when Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo assisted Jeppe Okkels.

Hacken pulled parity three minutes later through forward Tobias Sana before Sadiq was given the marching orders minutes to the half-time break with a straight red card.

The home side took the lead just three minutes into the second half after Mikkel Rygaard was set up by Tunisian forward Amor Layouni.

It was the other way round ten minutes when Rygaard was the provider for Layouni to round off the victory for Hacken and take them to the second place, a point behind Elfsborg on the standings.

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng featured for Elfsborg and lasted 78 minutes in the game.

Sadiq has been in superb form for Hacken this season, having scored four goals in 8 games in the league this season. He has 9 goals in 9 games in the other competitions.