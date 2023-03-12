Forward Issah Abass registers second goal of the season in GD Chaves home win over Portimonense

Ghanaian forward Issah Abass was on target in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for the second time this term when GD Chaves triumphed over Portimonense SC on Saturday.

The 24-year-old climbed off the bench to round off the 2-0 victory for Chaves at the Estadio Municipal de Chaves in the matchday 24 fixture.

Chaves got the lead in the match in the 31st minute through Brazilian forward and man of the match Juninho Olávio Vieira dos Santos.

Abass scored the final goal of the match in the 73rd minute after connecting a beautiful through pass from Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Sousa.

The former Ghana U23 player was introduced in the game in the 66th minute after being a replacement for Joao Pedro.

The victory takes Chaves five places up on the league standings to 9th position.

Abass has scored two goals in 16 appearances in the Portuguese top division this campaign.