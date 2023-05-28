Forward Joel Fameyeh scores twice to ensure Rubin Kazan's promotion to Russian Premier League

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh bagged a brace to propel Rubin Kazan to secure promotion to the Russian Premier League with a win over Dynamo Makhachkala on Saturday.

The former Asokwa Deportivo player scored both goals when Kazan claimed a 2-0 triumph at the Ak Bars Arena to seal their return to the Russian top division.

Fameyeh scored the opening goal of the penultimate fixture of the 2022-23 campaign in the 41st minute to put Kazan ahead.

The Ghanaian international scored again seven minutes into the second period of the game to seal the victory for Kazan.

With a game to spare, Kazan won the Russian Football National League (second-tier) with Saturday's victory over Makhachkala.

They lead the league standings with 68 points after 33 matches and are followed by FC Baltika Kaliningrad, who are on 64 minutes with a game left.

Fameyeh has been instrumental for Kazan this season, having registered 11 goals in 30 appearances to ensure they play top-flight football next season.

He signed for Kazan at the beginning of the 2022-23 season after he had helped FK Orenburg to gain promotion to the Russian Premier League last season.