Forward Joseph Paintsil grabs 6th league assist after World Cup snub

Forward Joseph Paintsil was instrumental for Genk on Sunday in their Belgian Pro League win over Anderlecht.

The Ghanaian provided the assist for the second goal of the night as they extended their lead at the too of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Painstil started on the right wink was again and was heavily involved on the night with what was his sixth assist of the season.

The 24-year-old teed up right-back Gerardo Arteaga for the game’s second goal after Paul Onuachi had opened the scoring.

Paintsil created the most chances of the game and was taken off after 89 minutes as Genk cruised to victory.

The league leaders are yet to taste defeat in the 2022/23 Belgian League after 17 games played.

Paintsil has six goals and six assists this season, and despite his fine form he has reported been omitted from Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar.