Forward Kelvin Yeboah reveals why he joined FC Augsburg

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah has joined FC Augsburg on loan and explained why he chose the German club.

Yeboah completed his transfer from Genoa to Augsburg on Tuesday, becoming the Bundesliga club's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Augsburg are currently two points above the relegation zone in the Bundesliga and are hoping that the new signings will help them turn things around.

Speaking during his unveiling, Yeboah said, "After talking to the coach and those responsible, it was clear to me that I only wanted to switch to FCA. The courageous and active style of play that the coach wants to play suits me very well.

"That's why I'm pleased that the change worked out. I would like to do my part to ensure that we play a successful second half of the Bundesliga season and offer the fans attractive football. I can't wait to play in the WWK ARENA."

The Ghanaian-born Italy youth international joined Genoa from Austrian club Sturm Graz in a reported 6.5 million euro deal in January 2022.

He was a hotcake at the time, scoring goals for fun, and he was expected to replicate that form for Genoa in Italy, but he has struggled to make an impression.

Yeboah couldn't stop Genoa from being relegated to Serie B, and he hasn't been flying in the second division either, with only one goal in 13 appearances this season.

He is, however, determined to turn things around in Germany.