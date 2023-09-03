Forward Kwadwo Opoku Mahala on target in CF Montreal defeat to Columbus Crew in MLS

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku Mahala scored for CF Montreal in the MLS when they suffered a 4-2 home loss to Columbus Crew on Saturday.

An own goal by Montreal defender Gabriele Corbo put Crew ahead in the match as early as the 14th minute at the Saputo Stadium.

Colombian forward Cucho doubled the lead for Crew in the 22nd minute before adding another goal two minutes from the interval with an assist by Ghana international Yaw Yeboah.

Opoku pulled one back for Montreal seven minutes after the half-time break, having received a pass from Canadian forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint.

Cucho scored again to complete his hatrick when he converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute before Vilsaint reduced the deficit three minutes later.

Opoku has now scored two goals in six appearances for Montreal in the MLS this season. He scored twice in 19 games for Los Angeles FC before moving to Montreal.