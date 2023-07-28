Forward Kwame Poku open to joining Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Kwame Poku has revealed his openness to the possibility of joining Ghana Premier League newcomers, Nations FC.

Currently playing for Moroccan club Olympique Khouribga, Poku expressed his willingness to consider an offer from the Kumasi-based club.

In an interview with Vision 1 FM, monitored by Footballghana.com, the forward shared his previous interactions with Nations FC, stating, "Nations FC were after my services last season; they wanted me to join to help secure a promotion to the Premier League. I wouldn't be surprised if they approach me again, having secured promotion to the top-tier league."

Poku further added, "Never say never. I don't know what the future holds; it is football, and anything can happen. If they come with a good offer, I'll play for them."

He left Kotoko to join Algerian club USM Algiers but was later transferred to Olympique Khouribga but faced challenges in finding his form at the club.