Forward Latif Blessing lifts MLS Western Conference play-off trophy with Los Angeles

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing has won the MLS Western Conference title with Los Angeles FC on Sunday after beating Austin FC.

Blessing was an unused substitute when Los Angeles humbled Austin with 3-0 victory in the Western Conference play-off final at the Banc of California Stadium.

Colombian attacker Cristian Arango scored the opening goal of the match after he was set up by Carlos Vela in the 29th minute.

Argentinian forward Maximiliano Urruti scored an own goal to double the lead for Los Angeles in the 62nd minute.

Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku climbed off the bench to score the final goal of the match with a sublime finish ten minutes from time.

Opoku scored a fantastic goal from the edge of the box to extend his tally in the season to eight.

Blessing made a total of 30 appearances for Los Angeles during the campaign where he managed to provide four assists.

The former Ghana Premier League top scorer will get the chance to win another trophy when Los Angeles take on Philadelphia Union in the MLS play-offs final next week.