Forward Malik Abubakari scores first goal of new season in Slovan Bratislava home draw

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari scored his first goal of the new season on Saturday when his side Slovan Bratislava were held at home by Dukla Banska Bystrica in the Slovakian Liga.

Spanish forward Enzo Mauro Arevalo Acosta scored the opening goal of the match to put the visitors in front after 11 minutes.

Croatian midfielder Marko Tolic got the equalising goal for Slovan in the 37th minute. Slovan captain Vladimir Weiss missed a penalty afterwards.

Abubakari shot Slovan into the lead for the first time in the match five minutes after the interval after scoring from an assist by former Manchester City player Weiss.

Banska Bystrica drew level three minutes from full-time through defender Timotej Zahumensky as they earned a point at the National Stadium in Bratislava.

Former Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani was brought on in the match in the 78th minute after replacing Abubakari.